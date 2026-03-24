  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Per-user rate limiting for the Buildkite MCP server

Per-user rate limiting for the Buildkite MCP server

The Buildkite Remote MCP server now rate limits on a per-user basis, so one person can't chew through your organization's entire API quota.

If you've been hesitant to roll out the remote MCP server broadly, this should help. Each user gets their own limit of 50 requests per minute, so you can invite your whole team to connect their AI coding assistants to Buildkite without worrying about one heavy user blocking everyone else.

There's nothing to configure, per-user limits apply automatically. If someone hits their limit, only their requests are throttled. Everyone else carries on as normal.

For more on API rate limits across Buildkite, see the Remote MCP server limits documentation.

Himal

Atom feed

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. CI/CD perspectives

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026