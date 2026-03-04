  1. Resources
GCP and Azure support across popular plugins

Several of our most popular plugins now support GCP and Azure, making it easier to use Buildkite with your preferred cloud provider.

The secrets plugin fetches secrets and injects them as environment variables into your builds. It now supports GCP Secret Manager and Azure Key Vault, in addition to Buildkite Secrets.

The cache plugin stores and restores build cache between pipeline runs. It now supports Google Cloud Storage and Azure Blob Storage backends alongside Amazon S3.

The docker-cache plugin speeds up Docker builds by caching images between pipeline runs. It now supports Azure Container Registry as a caching provider.

The docker-image-push plugin builds and pushes Docker images to Google Artifact Registry and Azure Container Registry alongside its existing support for Amazon ECR and Docker Hub.

(New) The azure-login plugin authenticates your Buildkite agents with Azure using managed identity or service principal credentials. Pair it with our secrets, docker-image-push, or cache plugins to streamline your Azure workflows.

