API access tokens now support expiry dates
You can now set an expiry date when creating an API access token. Once a token expires, any API requests using it will stop working, so forgotten tokens don't become a security risk.
Choose from preset durations (1 day, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, 1 year), pick a custom date, or select "Never" to create a token with no expiry.
Key details
- Expiry is set at creation and cannot be changed afterward. To extend access, create a new token.
- You'll receive an email 3 days before a token expires, with a link to create a replacement.
- Expired tokens are automatically deleted after a grace period.
- All existing tokens are unaffected and continue to work with no expiry.
For more information, see the API access tokens documentation.
Himal
Start turning complexity into an advantage
Create an account to get started for free.