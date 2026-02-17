  1. Resources
  5. API access tokens now support expiry dates

API access tokens now support expiry dates

You can now set an expiry date when creating an API access token. Once a token expires, any API requests using it will stop working, so forgotten tokens don't become a security risk.

Choose from preset durations (1 day, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, 1 year), pick a custom date, or select "Never" to create a token with no expiry.

Key details

  • Expiry is set at creation and cannot be changed afterward. To extend access, create a new token.
  • You'll receive an email 3 days before a token expires, with a link to create a replacement.
  • Expired tokens are automatically deleted after a grace period.
  • All existing tokens are unaffected and continue to work with no expiry.

For more information, see the API access tokens documentation.

