API access tokens now support expiry dates

You can now set an expiry date when creating an API access token. Once a token expires, any API requests using it will stop working, so forgotten tokens don't become a security risk.

Choose from preset durations (1 day, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, 1 year), pick a custom date, or select "Never" to create a token with no expiry.

Key details

Expiry is set at creation and cannot be changed afterward. To extend access, create a new token.

You'll receive an email 3 days before a token expires, with a link to create a replacement.

Expired tokens are automatically deleted after a grace period.

All existing tokens are unaffected and continue to work with no expiry.

For more information, see the API access tokens documentation.