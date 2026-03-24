Buildkite MCP Server security and usability improvements

The Buildkite MCP Server now sanitizes all tool responses to protect agents from prompt injection attacks. Build logs, pipeline names, commit messages, and annotations are passed through a multi-stage sanitization pipeline before reaching the agent — filtering invisible characters, stripping control sequences, sanitizing HTML, and neutralizing LLM delimiter tokens.

The list_builds tool no longer requires a pipeline_slug . When omitted, it queries across the entire organization, making it easier for agents to find failing builds without needing to call the tool once per pipeline.

When the Buildkite API returns an authentication error, the MCP server now surfaces it as a proper 401 response rather than a generic tool error. This means MCP clients and agents can correctly prompt you to re-authenticate instead of failing with a cryptic message.

A new --max-log-bytes flag (and BKLOG_MAX_LOG_BYTES environment variable) lets you cap how much log data the server downloads per request, defaulting to 100 MB. This gives you more control over memory consumption when working with large pipeline logs.

These improvements apply to both the open-source MCP server and the Remote MCP server.