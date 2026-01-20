  1. Resources
  GitHub Actions Translation in Pipeline Conversion Tool

GitHub Actions Translation in Pipeline Conversion Tool

You can now bring your GitHub Actions workflows over to Buildkite even faster! Our pipeline conversion tool now uses AI to translate Actions workflows to Buildkite pipelines. In addition to generating pipeline YAML that you can run, the output also includes information about required agent setup and other adjustments that may be needed to get a complete functional pipeline.

This makes it simple to:

  • Copy an existing Actions workflow
  • Instantly see the equivalent Buildkite pipeline steps
  • Speed up trying out Buildkite with less manual rewriting

Convert a GitHub Actions workflow to a Buildkite pipeline

👉 Try it out in the Pipeline Converter
📖 See the documentation

Owen

