CircleCI Translation in Pipeline Conversion Tool

You can now bring your CircleCI pipelines over to Buildkite even faster! Our pipeline conversion tool now supports more cases to convert CircleCI workflows to Buildkite pipelines. In addition to generating pipeline YAML that you can run, the output also includes information about required agent setup and other adjustments that may be needed to get a complete functional pipeline.

This makes it simple to:

Copy an existing CircleCI pipeline

Instantly see the equivalent Buildkite pipeline steps

Speed up trying out Buildkite with less manual rewriting

👉 Try it out in the Pipeline Converter

📖 See the documentation