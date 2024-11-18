Step durations for GitHub commit statuses
We've added step running durations to GitHub commit status step notifications.
When a step includes a
:github_commit_status step notification the step running
duration will be included in the commit status description on GitHub. The duration
will show when the step is finished.
GitHub commit status step notifications can be configured in your
pipeline.yml:
1 2 3 4
steps: - command: build-the-thing.sh notify: github_commit_status: true
Grant
