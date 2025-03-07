We’re kicking off 2025 with powerful improvements to make your Buildkite life much easier. Based on your feedback, we’ve shipped several key enhancements that make debugging faster, collaboration smoother, and pipeline management more intuitive 🚀

Better large log viewing experience

We’ve introduced log line grouping and direct linking within the dedicated log interface of the build page. If you're viewing the dedicated log page because your large logs are being truncated in the build page – you now get the same benefits of viewing logs within the build page.

Logs follow group collapsing and allow you to copy URL links to direct log lines, improving the developer experience. This allows for precise debugging and easier collaboration when sharing logs.

Faster build browsing with user and date filters

We’ve added additional filtering capabilities on the pipelines build page. You can now filter and search for builds by user and by date. This makes troubleshooting and locating colleagues' builds much easier.

Easier troubleshooting of your build's steps

This used to be a secret page, which is why we're so excited to give this to everyone. Whilst on the new build page, you can view a pipeline's original steps and any uploaded steps as YAML directly on the Summary tab, under Step uploads. Prior to this change, troubleshooting the steps of a complicated build could proove challenging. This helps teams better understand how a build was defined and executed within each step of the build.

Allowing users to view org rules via Terraform

This change relates to a customer preview feature, Rules, for creating exceptions to Cluster security boundaries. Previously, a Buildkite organization administrator would need an API access token with the GraphQL scope to view the organizational rules using Terraform. This would prevent Buildkite organization members (non-admin users) from viewing rules through the GraphQL API, causing a conflict within the Terraform state file.

Since this change, non-admin users can view their organisation's rules the Buildkite GraphQL API, which allows users running Terraform Plan and Terraform Apply to apply Buildkite organization rules using the Buildkite Terraform provider without any state conflicts.

Tighter security posture by limiting the lifetime of OIDC tokens

Previously, we did not enforce lifetime limits on OIDC tokens. This was raised by many customers as a good opportunity to provide more constraints. Since this change, OIDC tokens now have a maximum lifetime of two hours. Read more on how to use OIDC tokens.

Test run scheduled pipelines

We know testing and validating scheduled pipelines can be tricky based on customer feedback. With this new button, you can now test your configured scheduled pipelines using the set environment variables. Do this by selecting the “Run now” button saving saving your scheduled pipeline.