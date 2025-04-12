  1. Resources
Custom tagging for tests

You can now add custom tags to your tests — unlocking a whole new dimension (literally) of insight and control.

Screenshot of tags on a test execution

Whether you want to tag tests by the infrastructure they run on, the services they touch, or framework versions they depend on, custom tags let you define what matters — and then slice your test data by those attributes.

🔍 Find root causes faster

Spot patterns in failures and slowdowns by breaking down your suite along your real-world dimensions — like container image, compute pool, or dependency version.

Video of aggregating test result data by a custom tag

📊 Insights tailored to your stack

Move beyond generic test metrics. Aggregations by custom tags give you visibility into the things that actually cause pain in your CI.

💸 Drive cost and performance optimizations

Use tags to identify high-cost, slow, or flaky tests by environment — and target improvements where they’ll have the biggest impact.

Start tagging your tests with Test Engine today.

