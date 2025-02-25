We're thrilled to introduce Cluster Insights - your new command center for CI performance monitoring. Available now for Enterprise customers.

Cluster Insights delivers real time visibility into your CI infrastructure with powerful metrics that matter. At a glance, see if your teams are facing bottlenecks, track system performance, and make data-driven decisions about your CI resources.

For platform engineering teams balancing cost optimization with developer productivity, Cluster Insights provides the metrics you need. Monitor key performance indicators, identify trends, and ensure your CI infrastructure scales with your team's needs - all from a single, intuitive dashboard.

Key metrics include:

Queue Wait Time: Track job start delays in real time

Track job start delays in real time Queued Jobs Waiting: Monitor queue depth and volume trends

Monitor queue depth and volume trends Agent Utilization: Optimize your CI resource allocation

Optimize your CI resource allocation Job Pass Rate: Identify stability issues before they impact teams

Drill down from organization-wide views to individual queue performance, with detailed p50, p75, p90, and p95 wait time breakdowns to help you spot and resolve bottlenecks.

We're excited for the future and anticipate adding expanded insights across both build performance and agent-level metrics, creating an even more comprehensive CI observability solution.

Note: Metrics are only available for agents in clusters. Running unclustered agents? Contact us at support@buildkite.com to discuss cluster migration strategies.

We'd love to hear your feedback, so please let us know what you think at support@buildkite.com.