Simpler conditional notifications for failing steps
Customers often need to send custom slack or email notifications when steps fail. If an important build or deploy step fails, then someone needs to know about it. But, this hasn't been the simplest process until now.
You can now reference a step's information (
id,
key,
label,
type,
state and
outcome) in conditionals by prefixing with
step. (such as
step.id). This is particularly useful when you need to notify someone as soon as a step fails. See detailed descriptions of these values in our docs on conditional variables.
Here's how simple it is now:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
steps: - command: false notify: - slack: channels: ["#engineering"] message: "Important step failed, please fix." if: step.outcome == "hard_failed" - command: sleep 1000
Previously, the recommended solution required conditionally uploading a new step to handle notifications:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14
steps: - label: "Fail" command: exit 1 key: "fail" - label: "Run regression only if fail check is failed" depends_on: "fail" command: | if [ $$(buildkite-agent step get "outcome" --step "fail") == "hard_failed" ]; then cat <<- YAML | buildkite-agent pipeline upload steps: - label: notify" command: notification.sh YAML fi
For quick reference, options for
step.outcome are
neutral,
passed,
errored,
hard_failed or
soft_failed.
step.state can be one of
ignored,
waiting_for_dependencies,
ready,
running,
failing or
finished.
step.type exposes the step's type such as
command or
trigger. Step
key and
label are user defined values.
This new syntax works with all notification types (Slack, email, webhooks, etc.) and can be combined with other conditions using standard operators (&&, ||). Each step's notification can only reference its own outcome - you can't reference other steps' outcomes directly in the notification conditional.
Notifications are sent immediately when the step completes with the specified outcome, providing faster feedback when issues occur.
