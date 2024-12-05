The Retry failed jobs button now includes eligible failed jobs from any synchronously triggered builds. This change eliminates the need to manually retry jobs in triggered builds one by one, in favour of a single click.

Based on customer feedback, this enhancement significantly improves the developer experience when working with parent pipelines that contain multiple trigger steps. This is particularly valuable for complex pipeline configurations using trigger steps to break down workflows.

This update streamlines the process of getting your pipelines back to green, making it easier to maintain and manage sophisticated build workflows.