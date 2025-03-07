We are happy to announce a small but significant update to our Favicons, bringing a fresh look and improved functionality that enhances your experience with our platform.

Our favicon journey began over a decade ago with the introduction of our vibrant rainbow dynamic Favicons. These icons not only indicated build statuses but also became trusted companions for developers. Since then they’ve gone relatively untouched, so why change now?

There were a few other reasons our rainbow icon suite fell short but overall many of you were experiencing a few things:

Confusion and trouble with keeping track of multiple tabs with the abrupt color changes

Falling short of modern accessibility standards, especially for those with visual impairments such as color blindness

Our core icon was very hard to see with dark theme enabled browsers (dark mode didn’t even exist back when the initial Favicons were created)

Low resolution and pixelated Favicons on modern monitors

So what’s changed? Here’s a little summary of all the improvements!

Icon-Based Statuses We’ve introduced micro icons for statuses, making it easier to navigate and reducing confusion.

Consistent Favicon Color The core favicon remains the same, ensuring familiarity and visual consistency across multiple tabs.

New Status Variant There’s a new kid in town - pipelines that are blocked now have their own look helping you know when a build requires attention.

Dark Mode Support Our Favicons now look fantastic in dark mode, ensuring visibility and aesthetic appeal across different themes and devices.

Modern Formats and Compatibility SVG and PNG Compatibility: Favicons are now primarily in SVG format for sharp visuals, with PNG fallbacks for older browsers. Also we’ve unlocked bolder and more vibrant colors for those with supported devices by utilizing OKLCH color types.

Additional Improvements

We’re also introducing a new favicon for our Docs site, making it easily distinguishable from the app.

Updated pinned and docked icons for better representation across platforms.

Improved color themes in Safari to match our app more closely.

A lot of you have already noticed the change and we’re absolutely loving how impactful these small changes have been for you. As always, we love to hear your feedback and thoughts, so please let us know what you think at support@buildkite.com.