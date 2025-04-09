Buildkite Joins GitHub Secret Scanning Program
Buildkite has joined the the GitHub Secret Scanning Program to enhance security for your API tokens. This program helps detect and alert us when a Buildkite API access token is leaked in a public GitHub repository.
What happens when a token is detected:
- For tokens found in public repositories or npm packages: GitHub immediately notifies Buildkite, and we automatically revoke the affected token to prevent unauthorized access. The token owner and organization admins receive notifications about the incident.
- For tokens found in private repositories with secret scanning enabled: Repository admins and the committer are alerted directly through GitHub's interface, where they can view and manage the detected secrets.
FAQ's
Do I need to enable anything to get this protection?
- For public repositories, protection is automatic with no configuration needed.
- For private repositories, repository administrators need to enable GitHub Secret Scanning.
What types of Buildkite tokens are protected?
- Currently, only Buildkite API access tokens
How will I be notified if my token is revoked?
- The owner of the token and the admins of the associated organization will receive an email from Buildkite.
What should I do if I receive a notification about a leaked token?
- Generate a new access token for your Buildkite user account.
