GitLab Self-Managed Commit Status Support

Buildkite now supports setting commit statuses on GitLab self-managed instances. This integration enables real-time status visibility in merge requests and can block merging until builds pass.

You can configure commit statuses today from your organization's repository providers page:

https://buildkite.com/organizations/-/repository-providers

Look under API Settings for configuration instructions:

GitLab Community/Enterprise Edition configuration page

Then go to your favorite pipeline's repository settings page to turn on commit status reporting ✨

Pipeline repository settings with GitLab Commit Status option

