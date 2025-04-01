GitLab Self-Managed Commit Status Support
Buildkite now supports setting commit statuses on GitLab self-managed instances. This integration enables real-time status visibility in merge requests and can block merging until builds pass.
You can configure commit statuses today from your organization's repository providers page:
https://buildkite.com/organizations/-/repository-providers
Look under API Settings for configuration instructions:
Then go to your favorite pipeline's repository settings page to turn on commit status reporting ✨
Mark
