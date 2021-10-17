  1. Resources
Test Analytics private beta

Identify, track, and fix problematic tests with ✨Test Analytics✨, now in private beta.

test-analytics_cover.png

🔍 Identify flaky tests: See which tests are most disruptive with automatic flaky test identification and analysis over time.

👀 Monitor speed & reliability: Get alerts when slow tests are introduced.

📈 Deeply analyze performance: First-class framework integrations provide in-depth performance analysis, helping you find external dependency bottlenecks and more.

🏎 View real-time results: Watch your test suite run in real-time and get immediate performance insights.

Learn more and join our waitlist at https://buildkite.com/test-analytics.

