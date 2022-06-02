  1. Resources
  5. Buildkite Test Analytics: Identify, track, and fix problematic tests

We know how frustrating finding and fixing flaky tests can be. And how costly your test suite performance degradations can become over time. We’ve been working to solve these problems for good, with our newest product — Buildkite Test Analytics.

As of today, Test Analytics is out of beta and available to everyone 🎉

  • Automatically identify flaky tests, see what is causing the most disruption for your team, and get a head-start on fixing them for good.
  • Get deep visibility and tracing for your test suite, integrated with your programming language and test framework.
  • Set targets and identify problems as soon as they occur with configurable speed and reliability monitors.

Test Analytics is included in all Buildkite plans and is free to get started. You can even use it with any CI system, including GitHub Actions, CircleCI, and Jenkins ⚡️

Read more on the website, in our documentation — and if you're super excited, retweet!

Michelle

