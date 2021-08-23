  1. Resources
One-shot agents with the acquire-job flag

For teams running their own compute scheduler or those needing single-use agents, we've added the --acquire-job flag to the Buildkite Agent 🧰

With this flag, agents are mapped 1:1 with jobs. This makes them perfect for folks using a system like Kubernetes, Nomad, or ECS, or anyone who wants a clean-room environment.

acquire-job.gif

To get started, pass the --acquire-job flag with the job ID to the buildkite agent start command. When you start an agent with this flag it will run the job then exit rather than polling for more work.

You can use acquire-job with agents v3.17.0 and above, anywhere that the agent can run 🏃🏻✨

For details on how to use the flag, see the agent cli documentation on Running a single job.

