  5. New in the Buildkite Agent: Remove a build annotation

With the release of v3.28.1 of the Buildkite Agent, we've introduced a new command to remove existing annotations from a build 📝🚫

buildkite-agent annotation remove removes an annotation entirely, where previously you could only blank their content by passing an empty string to buildkite-agent annotate.

This allows for some creative uses like showing bits of context while builds, tests, deployments or lints run, and removing them from view when they're no longer relevant.

We're looking forward to hearing about what you make with the extra annotation abilities 😄🎉

Jessica

