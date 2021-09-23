For teams running a lot of jobs who want more control over what order their jobs run in, we've introduced the Job Priority attribute to specify its priority within its queue. 🙋🏻‍♀️

It's a new attribute defined on a step in the pipeline configuration that changes how the dispatcher assigns work to agents. The higher the value you set for priority, the sooner a job will be prioritised. 🔝

Our recently released Eager Concurrency feature can also be used in conjunction with Job Priority.