  5. Job Priority Attribute for Pipeline Steps

Job Priority Attribute for Pipeline Steps

For teams running a lot of jobs who want more control over what order their jobs run in, we've introduced the Job Priority attribute to specify its priority within its queue. 🙋🏻‍♀️

It's a new attribute defined on a step in the pipeline configuration that changes how the dispatcher assigns work to agents. The higher the value you set for priority, the sooner a job will be prioritised. 🔝

Our recently released Eager Concurrency feature can also be used in conjunction with Job Priority.

Libby

