Send notifications to email addresses, Basecamp Campfires, or Slack Channels with the new notify pipeline YAML attribute 💎

Add as many notifications as you need for different teams or individuals alongside your pipeline steps in the notify YAML block:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 steps: - command: test.sh - wait - command: build.sh notify: - email: "coolthings@internet.com" - slack: "fish-space#general"