  5. New pipeline attribute: notify 🌟

Send notifications to email addresses, Basecamp Campfires, or Slack Channels with the new notify pipeline YAML attribute 💎

Add as many notifications as you need for different teams or individuals alongside your pipeline steps in the notify YAML block:

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
steps:
  - command: test.sh
  - wait
  - command: build.sh

notify:
  - email: "coolthings@internet.com"
  - slack: "fish-space#general"

For more information about adding notify to your pipeline.yml file, check out the new Notifications guide 💡

Eleanor

