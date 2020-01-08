Send notifications to email addresses, Basecamp Campfires, or Slack Channels with the new
notify pipeline YAML attribute 💎
Add as many notifications as you need for different teams or individuals alongside your pipeline steps in the
notify YAML block:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
steps: - command: test.sh - wait - command: build.sh notify: - email: "coolthings@internet.com" - slack: "fish-space#general"
For more information about adding
notify to your
pipeline.yml file, check out the new Notifications guide 💡
