Teams with large repositories, we'd love for you to try out the git-mirrors experiment flag, available on all agents v3.10.0 and above. This enables you to have a single git clone per host, to help speed up git operations and reduce network and disk usage 👯

You can get started using git mirrors by setting the git-clone-mirror-flags experimental agent config option.

Let us know about any questions or issues on the Shared Git Checkouts topic in the Buildkite Community Forum 📝