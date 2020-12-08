  1. Resources
If you manage a lot of pipelines you will be pleased to hear that we've added the ability to archive pipelines that are no longer in use. Archived pipelines have all their historical data preserved, but won't run new builds, and are not shown on the Pipelines page by default. You'll find a list of archived pipelines in the Team Selector:

View archived pipelines.png

Archive pipelines from the Settings page, under Pipeline Management, or using the GraphQL API.

Archive Pipelines.png

Happy Archiving!

Juanito

