  5. Introducing the YAML Steps editor ✨

Introducing the YAML Steps editor ✨

After 2 years in beta, we are thrilled to promote the YAML Steps editor to our recommended way of managing your pipelines 🎉

yaml-pipeline-with-sidebar.png

After migrating your pipeline to YAML Steps, you can find the new sidebar by clicking "Edit Steps" in your Pipeline Settings ✏️

You can now choose to make the YAML steps editor the default for any new pipelines created in your organization, and we’ve added a migration tool to help org admins get their pipelines switched over.

We'll be announcing deprecation plans for the web steps editor in the coming months, so keep an eye out for the deprecation notice 👋🏻

