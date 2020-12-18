Update, June 2021: We are no longer offering Buildkite-hosted macOS agents. For more information on spinning up your own Buildkite agents on macOS, see this guide from Stark and Wayne or check out the docs.

We are excited to announce an exclusive program for our macOS agents managed service, providing the first scalable CI platform for Mac and iOS development 🚀

To learn more and to resister your interest, check out our introduction to Hosted Mac Agents and our blog post about the announcement 📚✨