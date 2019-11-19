  1. Resources
Introducing pipeline step dependencies

We've added support for defining step dependencies in your pipeline configuration, allowing you to minimize the wait times in your builds ⏭

To define a dependency between two steps, you can use the new properties key and depends_on:

steps:
  - command: "build.sh"
    key: "build"
  - command: "tests.sh"
    key: "tests"
  - command: "upload-coverage.sh"
    depends_on: "tests"
  - command: "deploy.sh"
    depends_on:
      - "build"
      - "tests"

We've also made sure that you can easily transition an existing pipeline to use step dependencies: starting with a sequential pipeline that uses wait steps, you can gradually add depends_on as you need.

For more information about how dependencies work, and how to add them to your pipeline, see the new Managing Step Dependencies guide ✨

Matthew

