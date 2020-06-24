Update, June 2021: We are no longer offering Buildkite-hosted macOS agents. For more information on spinning up your own Buildkite agents on macOS, see this guide from Stark and Wayne or check out the docs.
We are excited to announce an exclusive program for our macOS agents managed service, providing the first scalable CI platform for Mac and iOS development 🚀
To learn more and to resister your interest, check out our introduction to Hosted Mac Agents and our blog post about the announcement 📚✨
Those occasional times when you need to grab a copy of all the environment variables on a job, wouldn't it be great if there was a button for that? 🤔
Now there is! We've added a button to the job Environment tab to copy all of your environment variables and their values straight into your clipboard 🚀
Apple machines with the new ARM-based M1 chip are being delivered to Buildkite customers, and starting from agent 3.26.0 we have an experimental binary that will run natively on these systems.
Users with M1 based hardware can install the native binary by:
If you manage a lot of pipelines you will be pleased to hear that we've added the ability to archive pipelines that are no longer in use. Archived pipelines have all their historical data preserved, but won't run new builds, and are not shown on the Pipelines page by default. You'll find a list of archived pipelines in the Team Selector:
Archive pipelines from the Settings page, under Pipeline Management, or using the GraphQL API.
Happy Archiving!
As part of the transition to GraphQL, we have added
graphql_id for the following REST API resources. The
graphql_id is used to target specific resources when running queries and mutations on GraphQL API.
Here is an example response from pipelines which includes graphql_id:
1 2 3 4 5
{ "id": "849411f9-9e6d-4739-a0d8-e247088e9b52", "graphql_id": "UGlwZWxpbmUtLS1lOTM4ZGQxYy03MDgwLTQ4ZmQtOGQyMC0yNmQ4M2E0ZjNkNDg=", "url": "https://api.buildkite.com/v2/organizations/acme-inc/pipelines/my-pipeline" }
If you have any questions or feedback, please let us know in the Forum or send us an email 📨
Establishing a shared timeline when troubleshooting or digging into recent builds can be a challenge, especially for distributed teams. To help make this a little easier, we’ve added the ability to toggle between local time and UTC by clicking on a timestamp ⏱
As an added bonus, UTC times include the full date and are shown in 24-hour time regardless of your browser’s default locale settings ✨
We've updated our GitHub app, adding the option to automatically create webhooks for new pipelines 🔀
The Buildkite GitHub App now additionally requests the
webhook read & write permission for Repositories. We'll only use this permission to create new webhooks when you explicitly check the 'Auto-create webhooks' box during pipeline setup 🔏
Teams with large repositories, we'd love for you to try out the git-mirrors experiment flag, available on all agents v3.10.0 and above. This enables you to have a single git clone per host, to help speed up git operations and reduce network and disk usage 👯
You can get started using git mirrors by setting the git-clone-mirror-flags experimental agent config option.
Let us know about any questions or issues on the Shared Git Checkouts topic in the Buildkite Community Forum 📝
With the new block step attribute,
blocked_state, you can specify what state the build should have when it’s blocked by each block step — green
passed, yellow
running, or red
failed.
When you’ve got a block step that requires user input, having the build look or behave like it's passed isn’t always what you want. Setting
blocked_state will affect the build state within the Buildkite UI, source provider integrations, webhooks, and notifications. This gives you more control over how your builds interact with PRs and custom integrations.
Add the new
blocked_state attribute to your block steps to change the blocked status colour from the default green.
You can now mix positive and negative branch filter patterns for more precise control over which branches to build 🔀
We've done our best to reach out via email if your pipeline already had a mix of patterns that will be affected by this change 👋🏻
If you're seeing unexpected builds, or are left waiting for a build that isn't showing up, we'd suggest a quick review of your pipeline's branch filter patterns.
For more information on branch filter patterns and some example code, check out the updated branch configuration docs.
We've released a new major version of the Elastic CI Stack 🌈
The latest version includes:
And much, much more! Check out the full changelog for this release on GitHub.
We'd love for you to share any feedback you have on the v5 announcement post in our forum 🤓
Thank you to the many users who provided bug reports and contributions that made this release possible 💚
Debugging job and agent issues has become a whole lot easier with the shiny updates we've just released to the Timeline tab 📖
The new and improved Timeline tab has:
You can find all of these updates under the Timeline tab of any job 🕵🏻♀️
See exactly which repo permissions are requested by Buildkite with our new GitHub App
GitHub Apps create a direct connection between your Buildkite and GitHub organizations, removing reliance on individual user connections. GitHub Organization Admins can then see permissions and manage access on a per-repo basis 🙌🏻
Get started by installing the GitHub App from your Repository Providers page.
We've made it easier to manage multiple source control integrations 🔀 You can now find a list of connected and available integrations on the new Repository Providers page
Click through to each provider for settings and delete options ⚙️
Previously when you clicked through a series of jobs in a build, using the browser's back button to step back through the jobs would not always work as expected 👾
We’ve released a fix for the build page browser history list 🛠 the back button will now reliably step back through and expand each job before returning to the previous page.
After 2 years in beta, we are thrilled to promote the YAML Steps editor to our recommended way of managing your pipelines 🎉
After migrating your pipeline to YAML Steps, you can find the new sidebar by clicking "Edit Steps" in your Pipeline Settings ✏️
You can now choose to make the YAML steps editor the default for any new pipelines created in your organization, and we’ve added a migration tool to help org admins get their pipelines switched over.
We'll be announcing deprecation plans for the web steps editor in the coming months, so keep an eye out for the deprecation notice 👋🏻
Enterprise organization admins can now choose to make pipelines read-only, as well as managing the ability to create, edit, or delete at an organization level 🔐
If you’re on the Enterprise plan, you can access these new settings from your Organization's Permissions page. For more information about upgrading your team to Enterprise, get in touch through support@buildkite.com 📨
Skipped builds are now marked as an "error" in GitHub commit statuses:
Build skipping, available from your Buildkite pipeline settings, saves you time by only testing the latest commit on a branch. Previously, a skipped build created a "success" commit status on GitHub, but this could give the false impression that the tests were run and passed.
The options here are pretty limited, but we've made this change to better reflect that the build is no longer pending, but didn't succeed or fail, it finished unusually.
Running another build on the same commit will replace this error status, and running builds on future commits will correctly update a pull request as expected.
We’ve taken some steps to ensure that the Buildkite Agent is ready for upcoming Macs running on Apple Silicon. 👩🏻💻✨
First things first, we are eagerly anticipating Go, the language the Agent is written in, gaining the ability to build macOS binaries specifically for Apple Silicon, and plan to provide such binaries as soon as it’s feasible to do so.
Currently we suggest the 64-bit Intel
amd64 binary, which happily runs under Rosetta 2 on Apple Silicon. 🦾
For those already adventuring on early Apple Silicon Macs, we’ve verified that our Homebrew-based Mac installation instructions work just fine there. Our non-Homebrew and Linux install script has also been updated to ensure it picks the correct binary on Apple Silicon Macs.
Both of these installation options will install the 64-bit Intel binary, and while the Agent itself will run within Rosetta 2, running an Apple Silicon binary or test suite within your builds should work just fine. We don’t anticipate any obvious issues with this configuration, but please report any issues you do encounter to us.
We have also decided to stop providing 32-bit Intel
386 binaries for macOS as of the next Agent release. This is intended to avoid confusion due to the fact that neither current Macs running macOS Catalina nor upcoming Apple Silicon Macs can run them. For those curious, since early 2018, only the 64-bit Intel binaries have been supplied via our Homebrew formula. If you have a specific need for a 32-bit Intel Mac binary, building the Agent yourself will likely work for the foreseeable future.
To the Linux, BSD and Windows users out there; we have no plans to stop providing 32-bit Intel binaries for your platforms. ✌🏼
If you have any questions we haven’t covered here, or run into some issues in your continuing adventures, please let us know via support@buildkite.com.
We've released a step-by-step guide to setting up automated builds from your Phabricator commits ✨
You can find the Phabricator guide under Integrations in the docs 📚
