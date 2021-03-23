To support customers with inbound network firewalls, Buildkite's Meta API lists the IP addresses that Buildkite uses to send outbound traffic such as webhooks and commit statuses.

To improve network resilience, new IP addresses were added to the Meta API earlier this month. If you use network ACL/firewall rules to allow-list traffic from Buildkite, these should be updated immediately.

During the week of 2021-04-19 traffic will intermittently be switched to the new IPs for short periods as a low-impact method of uncovering issues. During the following week of 2021-04-26 outbound traffic will be permanently switched to the new addresses.