  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Terraform Provider v0.4.0

Terraform Provider v0.4.0

The latest release of the Buildkite Terraform provider adds buildkite_meta: a data source providing the IP addresses Buildkite uses for webhooks ✨

image.png

The new data source can be used in your terraform project to dynamically set firewall and ingress rules, allowing in traffic from Buildkite 🚦

You can find a code sample and attribute reference in the Buildkite provider docs on the Terraform Registry. For more detailed information about the addition, check out the v0.4.0 release on GitHub.

Harriet

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service