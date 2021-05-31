The latest release of the Buildkite Terraform provider adds buildkite_meta : a data source providing the IP addresses Buildkite uses for webhooks ✨

The new data source can be used in your terraform project to dynamically set firewall and ingress rules, allowing in traffic from Buildkite 🚦

You can find a code sample and attribute reference in the Buildkite provider docs on the Terraform Registry. For more detailed information about the addition, check out the v0.4.0 release on GitHub.