The latest release of the Buildkite Terraform provider adds
buildkite_meta: a data source providing the IP addresses Buildkite uses for webhooks ✨
The new data source can be used in your terraform project to dynamically set firewall and ingress rules, allowing in traffic from Buildkite 🚦
You can find a code sample and attribute reference in the Buildkite provider docs on the Terraform Registry. For more detailed information about the addition, check out the v0.4.0 release on GitHub.
