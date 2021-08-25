We've released v3.32.0 of the Buildkite Agent 🦾🤖

The release adds a new pre-bootstrap lifecycle hook which can accept or reject jobs before environment variables are loaded, providing an additional layer of security and control over your Buildkite agents. See the documentation on lifecycle hooks for details on how to use it.

You can read the full release notes on the v3.32.0 release on GitHub. To upgrade, follow the instructions in the Agent docs.