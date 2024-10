The 3.32.3 version of the buildkite-agent and the 5.6.0 version of the AWS elastic stack are now available.

The 3.32.3 Agent release has added:

Support for cross-region artifact buckets

Improved error logging around AWS Credentials

Logging to the artifact upload command to say where artifacts are being sent

The 5.6.0 Elastic Stack release has added:

Cross-region secrets bucket support to git-credentials-s3-secrets

AssumeRole support in the ECR Login plug-in

For full list of additions, changes, and fixes, see the buildkite-agent changelog and the elastic-ci-stack-for-aws changelog on GitHub.