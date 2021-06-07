We've released v1.2.0 of the Buildkite CLI 📎💪🏼🪟
Included in this release:
bk build create command now has a
--meta-data argument, for setting Build Meta-Data when creating a build
bk local run) now works on Windows
You can read full release notes on the v1.2.0 release on GitHub
To upgrade, if you're using Homebrew on a Mac run
brew upgrade bk, otherwise download the latest release for your platform from the GitHub release page.
