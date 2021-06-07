  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Buildkite CLI v1.2.0

Buildkite CLI v1.2.0

We've released v1.2.0 of the Buildkite CLI 📎💪🏼🪟

Included in this release:

  • The bk build create command now has a --meta-data argument, for setting Build Meta-Data when creating a build
  • Running local builds (via bk local run) now works on Windows
  • An improved GitHub authentication flow

You can read full release notes on the v1.2.0 release on GitHub

To upgrade, if you're using Homebrew on a Mac run brew upgrade bk, otherwise download the latest release for your platform from the GitHub release page.

Libby

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service