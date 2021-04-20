To simplify querying jobs with GraphQL we're shipping a fix to make sure broken jobs return a "BROKEN" state 🚦

Starting on Tuesday, 1st June 2021 at 00:00 UTC broken jobs fetched via the GraphQL API will return BROKEN instead of SKIPPED .

If you have scripts or other clients of the GraphQL API that rely on jobs returning a SKIPPED state then you will need to update these to accept the BROKEN state as well.

When fetching jobs from our REST API, broken jobs already return a state of BROKEN and will continue to do so.

If you need this switch made for your organization prior to 1st June 2021, please reach out to support@buildkite.com 👋🏻