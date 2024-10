We've heard that some Buildkite customers are considering ARM in production, so we've made sure that Elastic Stack for AWS v5.1.0 can help you get there ✨

v5.1.0 adds support for the following AWS instance types with an ARM-powered Graviton CPU:

m6g.*

m6gd.*

t4g.*

a1.*

c6g.*

c6gd.*

r6g.*

t6gd.*