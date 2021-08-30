  1. Resources
From 1 October 2021, build artifacts hosted by Buildkite will be retained for six months from time of upload, after which they will be deleted. Artifacts uploaded before 1 April 2021 will also be deleted at this time.

Previously, build artifacts were retained indefinitely, which means we're currently storing over 7PB of data 🤯📈

Custom-hosted build artifacts are not affected by this change, and remain available to any customer who wants more control over their retention.

As always, you can reach out to us with any questions about this change.

Paul

