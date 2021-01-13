If you only want to build tags, you can now optionally switch off building branches 🚦
We've added a new setting:
Build branches that is on by default for new pipelines. To only build on tags, disable
Build branches and ensure that your
Build tags box is checked:
You can find the
Build tags and the new
Build branches setting in your pipeline's Repository settings when using GitHub, GitHub Enterprise, Bitbucket, or Bitbucket Server.
