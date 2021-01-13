  1. Resources
Build only branches, tags, or both

If you only want to build tags, you can now optionally switch off building branches 🚦

We've added a new setting: Build branches that is on by default for new pipelines. To only build on tags, disable Build branches and ensure that your Build tags box is checked:

image.png

You can find the Build tags and the new Build branches setting in your pipeline's Repository settings when using GitHub, GitHub Enterprise, Bitbucket, or Bitbucket Server.

