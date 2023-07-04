  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. Category

Plugins

Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins

  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Datadog Stats
    Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.
  3. Datadog Event
    Send a deployment complete event to datadog.
  4. Create Datadog Event
    Creates Datadog events.
  5. sentry-sourcemaps-uploader-buildkite-plugin
    Upload Sourcemaps to Sentry.
  6. Honeycomb Marker
    A Buildkite plugin to add a marker to your Honeycomb dataset.
  7. Deprecations Merger
    Merges you deprecation log into one.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Migration Services
  9. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025