Buildkite Plugins
- Test SummaryCollates test results as a buildkite annotation.High useEnterprise
- Junit AnnotateAnnotates your build using JUnit XML reports.High useEnterprise
- Test CollectorUploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Engine.High useEnterprise
- Aviator Test UploaderUploads your JUnit files to Aviator.
- Check Run ReporterStop digging through logs and view test results without leaving GitHub.
- Junit Slack NotificationNotify Slack with a summary of the Junit build.
- Maven terraform pluginMaven package builder and loading using terraform.
