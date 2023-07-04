- Resources
- CacheTarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows.High useEnterprise
- CachePersist cache in between build steps.High useEnterprise
- Vault SecretsExpose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.
- PerforceChecks out a perforce repository instead of git.
- TrivyTrivy Security Scanning.
- Cloud Foundry DeployDeploys your application to Cloud Foundry.
- CacheRestore and Save directories using a cache key.High useEnterprise
- Aviator Test UploaderUploads your JUnit files to Aviator.
- 1PasswordRead secrets from 1Password.
- Datadog StatsCollects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.
- sonarscannerRun sonar-scanner.
- Code Climate Test ReporterA Buildkite plugin to report coverage with the Code Climate test reporter.
- Datadog EventSend a deployment complete event to datadog.
- Vault Key/ValueExport secrets from Hashicorp Vault (Key/Value Secret Engine) as environment variables.
- CodecovRuns the codecov bash reporter over your code.
- Create Datadog EventCreates Datadog events.
- Heroku Container DeployDeploys prebuilt container images to Heroku.
- Cloud Functions Buildkite PluginThis buildkite plugin can be used to deploy code to Cloud Functions.
- Wiz Security ScannerIntegrates wiz security scanning for infrastructure-as-code and docker images.
- Sauce ConnectRuns sauce-connect for a given step.
- Harness Deploy Buildkite PluginKicks off a Harness pipeline from buildkite.
- Github Repository DispatchA Buildkite plugin that triggers a Github workflow.
- doppler-secretsSets secrets from Doppler as environment variables.
- Junit Slack NotificationNotify Slack with a summary of the Junit build.
- Gitlab StatusReports the build status back to gitlab.
- SummonLoad secrets using Summon from AWS S3, SSM Parameter Store, and elsewhere.
- kanikoctlBuild images using kaniko over a socket.
- BuildtoolsRuns your build with buildtools.
- CapistranoDeploys code via Capistrano.
- Octopus Deploy Push Build InformationBuildkite Plugin to push build information to Octopus Deploy.
- LaceworkSecure your cloud from build to run and respond effectively with risk and threat insights.
- Namespace Cloud CachePersist cache between job executions on Namespace Cloud.
- CalibreEasily create Calibre site snapshots from deploy pipelines.
- Clubhouse Buildkite Status Badge PluginCreates a Clubhouse task with a branch specific buildkite status badge.
- Kobiton App UploadUpload an application (apk or ipa) to Kobiton App Repo.
- Kobiton Execute TestA Buildkite Plugin to (synchronously) execute an automated test script on Kobiton service.
- AsdfUse asdf .tool-versions to manage your pipeline's tools.
- Octopus Deploy Create ReleaseBuildkite Plugin to create a release in Octopus Deploy.
- Octopus Deploy Run RunbookBuildkite Plugin to run a runbook in Octopus Deploy.
- Terragrunt Workspace DeployHelps with terragrunt workspace deployments.
- Vault AWS CredentialsGenerate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.
- Vault OIDC AuthAuthenticate to Vault with OIDC tokens.
- Aptly PublishPublishes Debian packages with Aptly.
- sentry-sourcemaps-uploader-buildkite-pluginUpload Sourcemaps to Sentry.
- podmanRuns your build steps in podman containers.
- Honeycomb MarkerA Buildkite plugin to add a marker to your Honeycomb dataset.
- CiderRun Cider to submit your apps to the Apple App Store.
- Outpost NotifyRegister deployment to your Outpost.
- Maven terraform pluginMaven package builder and loading using terraform.
- Vault-SecretsVault plugin to expose secrets as environment variables in BK pipelines.
- PlasticSCMChecks out a PlasticSCM repository instead of a git repository.
- VaultAdds vault secrets to the ENV.
- LaceworkFind vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in your builds early in the development process.
- Data Theorem Mobile SecureData Theorem's Mobile Secure will scan each pre-production release automatically (up to 7000 releases/day) for security & privacy issues using static, dynamic, and behavioral analysis for both iOS and Android applications. More information can be found here: https://www.datatheorem.com/products/mobile-secure .
- TruffleHog Secret ScannerScans for secrets in the container image.
- Teams NotificationA Buildkite plugin for sending incoming webhook notifications setup on specific MS Teams channels.
- Sentry ReleaseCreate a Sentry release from a Buildkite pipeline.
- LambdaTestStarts LambdaTest Tunnel for a given build.
- gokakashiA Buildkite plugin to trigger and fetch image scans using goKakashi CLI.
The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.
