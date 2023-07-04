  1. Resources
  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Cache
    Tarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows.
  3. Cache
    Persist cache in between build steps.
  4. Vault Secrets
    Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.
  5. Perforce
    Checks out a perforce repository instead of git.
  6. Trivy
    Trivy Security Scanning.
  7. Cloud Foundry Deploy
    Deploys your application to Cloud Foundry.
  8. Cache
    Restore and Save directories using a cache key.
  9. Aviator Test Uploader
    Uploads your JUnit files to Aviator.
  10. 1Password
    Read secrets from 1Password.
  11. Datadog Stats
    Collects detailed stats on build times and outcomes and sends to datadog.
  12. sonarscanner
    Run sonar-scanner.
  13. Code Climate Test Reporter
    A Buildkite plugin to report coverage with the Code Climate test reporter.
  14. Datadog Event
    Send a deployment complete event to datadog.
  15. Vault Key/Value
    Export secrets from Hashicorp Vault (Key/Value Secret Engine) as environment variables.
  16. Codecov
    Runs the codecov bash reporter over your code.
  17. Create Datadog Event
    Creates Datadog events.
  18. Heroku Container Deploy
    Deploys prebuilt container images to Heroku.
  19. Cloud Functions Buildkite Plugin
    This buildkite plugin can be used to deploy code to Cloud Functions.
  20. Wiz Security Scanner
    Integrates wiz security scanning for infrastructure-as-code and docker images.
  21. Sauce Connect
    Runs sauce-connect for a given step.
  22. Harness Deploy Buildkite Plugin
    Kicks off a Harness pipeline from buildkite.
  23. Github Repository Dispatch
    A Buildkite plugin that triggers a Github workflow.
  24. doppler-secrets
    Sets secrets from Doppler as environment variables.
  25. Junit Slack Notification
    Notify Slack with a summary of the Junit build.
  26. Gitlab Status
    Reports the build status back to gitlab.
  27. Summon
    Load secrets using Summon from AWS S3, SSM Parameter Store, and elsewhere.
  28. kanikoctl
    Build images using kaniko over a socket.
  29. Buildtools
    Runs your build with buildtools.
  30. Capistrano
    Deploys code via Capistrano.
  31. Octopus Deploy Push Build Information
    Buildkite Plugin to push build information to Octopus Deploy.
  32. Lacework
    Secure your cloud from build to run and respond effectively with risk and threat insights.
  33. Namespace Cloud Cache
    Persist cache between job executions on Namespace Cloud.
  34. Calibre
    Easily create Calibre site snapshots from deploy pipelines.
  35. Clubhouse Buildkite Status Badge Plugin
    Creates a Clubhouse task with a branch specific buildkite status badge.
  36. Kobiton App Upload
    Upload an application (apk or ipa) to Kobiton App Repo.
  37. Kobiton Execute Test
    A Buildkite Plugin to (synchronously) execute an automated test script on Kobiton service.
  38. Asdf
    Use asdf .tool-versions to manage your pipeline's tools.
  39. Octopus Deploy Create Release
    Buildkite Plugin to create a release in Octopus Deploy.
  40. Octopus Deploy Run Runbook
    Buildkite Plugin to run a runbook in Octopus Deploy.
  41. Terragrunt Workspace Deploy
    Helps with terragrunt workspace deployments.
  42. Vault AWS Credentials
    Generate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.
  43. Vault OIDC Auth
    Authenticate to Vault with OIDC tokens.
  44. Aptly Publish
    Publishes Debian packages with Aptly.
  45. sentry-sourcemaps-uploader-buildkite-plugin
    Upload Sourcemaps to Sentry.
  46. podman
    Runs your build steps in podman containers.
  47. Honeycomb Marker
    A Buildkite plugin to add a marker to your Honeycomb dataset.
  48. Cider
    Run Cider to submit your apps to the Apple App Store.
  49. Outpost Notify
    Register deployment to your Outpost.
  50. Maven terraform plugin
    Maven package builder and loading using terraform.
  51. Vault-Secrets
    Vault plugin to expose secrets as environment variables in BK pipelines.
  52. PlasticSCM
    Checks out a PlasticSCM repository instead of a git repository.
  53. Vault
    Adds vault secrets to the ENV.
  54. Lacework
    Find vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in your builds early in the development process.
  55. Data Theorem Mobile Secure
    Data Theorem's Mobile Secure will scan each pre-production release automatically (up to 7000 releases/day) for security & privacy issues using static, dynamic, and behavioral analysis for both iOS and Android applications. More information can be found here: https://www.datatheorem.com/products/mobile-secure .
  56. TruffleHog Secret Scanner
    Scans for secrets in the container image.
  57. Teams Notification
    A Buildkite plugin for sending incoming webhook notifications setup on specific MS Teams channels.
  58. Sentry Release
    Create a Sentry release from a Buildkite pipeline.
  59. LambdaTest
    Starts LambdaTest Tunnel for a given build.
  60. gokakashi
    A Buildkite plugin to trigger and fetch image scans using goKakashi CLI.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

