Plugins
Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins
- Monorepo DiffTrigger pipelines on changes in watched folders.High useEnterprise
- BuildpipeDynamically generate Buildkite pipelines based on project changes.
- Git Diff ConditionalConditionally run steps based on git diff files.
- MonofoDynamically generates monorepo pipelines from multiple subprojects.
The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.
