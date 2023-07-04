- Resources
- PluginDescription
- Docker ECR CacheCache Docker images in Amazon ECR.High use
- AWS Secrets ManagerRead secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.High useEnterprise
- ECRLogin to ECR in your build steps.High useEnterprise
- ECS DeployDeploy to ECS.
- OIDC Assume AWS RoleAssume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.
- Smooth SecretsPlugin to manage your secrets.
- Docker ECR PublishBuild, tag, and push Docker images to Amazon ECR.
- AWS Assume RoleAssumes an IAM Role before running the build command.High useEnterprise
- Create ECRCreate and manage an Amazon ECR repository.
- BigQuery Buildkite PluginThis Buildkite plugin can be used to deploy tables/views schemas to BigQuery.
- AWS S3 SyncA Buildkite plugin syncs files to the AWS Simple Storage Service (S3).
- Git S3 CacheReads your git repo from an S3 cache.
- Lambda DeployerDeploy Lambda Code.
- AWS S3 cache pluginSave / restore cache to / from AWS S3 bucket.
- s3-cacheUpload and download artifacts.
- AWS SSM SecretsExpose secrets to your build steps that are stored in AWS SSM parameter store.
- git S3 cacheCache git repo in S3 for faster checkouts.
- ECR Scan ResultsRetrieves vulnerability scan results from ECR, creating a report as an annotation on the build. Will fail the step if vulnerabilities exist (though this is configurable). .
- AWS CloudFormation OutputGather AWS Cloudformation output and export them as env vars.
- aws-ssmInject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step.High use
- SSM SSH AgentFetch SSH private keys from AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store and load them into a one-shot SSH Agent.
- DynamoDB Image PublisherCreates multi-arch DynamoDB images with the specified schema and deploys them to ECR.
- Vault AWS CredentialsGenerate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.
- ECS Pipeline DeploymentUpdates a ECS service.
- AWS Environment PluginSets Defaults for AWS, allows git check from Secrets Manager.
- AWS Unassume RoleUnset IAM role environment variables after running command.
- AWS Cloudfront InvalidationA Buildkite plugin that invalidates AWS Cloudfront caches.
- IPA to S3 Buildkite PluginA plugin that generates a QR code and posts it as a build annotation.
- AWS SecretsManager to bazelrc fileTake a SecretsManager path and convert the content into a .bazelrc file.
- AWS ECR Tag pluginTag docker images in AWS ECR.
