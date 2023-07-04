  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. Category

Plugins

Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins

  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Docker ECR Cache
    Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.
  3. AWS Secrets Manager
    Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.
  4. ECR
    Login to ECR in your build steps.
  5. ECS Deploy
    Deploy to ECS.
  6. OIDC Assume AWS Role
    Assume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.
  7. Smooth Secrets
    Plugin to manage your secrets.
  8. Docker ECR Publish
    Build, tag, and push Docker images to Amazon ECR.
  9. AWS Assume Role
    Assumes an IAM Role before running the build command.
  10. Create ECR
    Create and manage an Amazon ECR repository.
  11. BigQuery Buildkite Plugin
    This Buildkite plugin can be used to deploy tables/views schemas to BigQuery.
  12. AWS S3 Sync
    A Buildkite plugin syncs files to the AWS Simple Storage Service (S3).
  13. Git S3 Cache
    Reads your git repo from an S3 cache.
  14. Lambda Deployer
    Deploy Lambda Code.
  15. AWS S3 cache plugin
    Save / restore cache to / from AWS S3 bucket.
  16. s3-cache
    Upload and download artifacts.
  17. AWS SSM Secrets
    Expose secrets to your build steps that are stored in AWS SSM parameter store.
  18. git S3 cache
    Cache git repo in S3 for faster checkouts.
  19. ECR Scan Results
    Retrieves vulnerability scan results from ECR, creating a report as an annotation on the build. Will fail the step if vulnerabilities exist (though this is configurable). .
  20. AWS CloudFormation Output
    Gather AWS Cloudformation output and export them as env vars.
  21. aws-ssm
    Inject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step.
  22. SSM SSH Agent
    Fetch SSH private keys from AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store and load them into a one-shot SSH Agent.
  23. DynamoDB Image Publisher
    Creates multi-arch DynamoDB images with the specified schema and deploys them to ECR.
  24. Vault AWS Credentials
    Generate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.
  25. ECS Pipeline Deployment
    Updates a ECS service.
  26. AWS Environment Plugin
    Sets Defaults for AWS, allows git check from Secrets Manager.
  27. AWS Unassume Role
    Unset IAM role environment variables after running command.
  28. AWS Cloudfront Invalidation
    A Buildkite plugin that invalidates AWS Cloudfront caches.
  29. IPA to S3 Buildkite Plugin
    A plugin that generates a QR code and posts it as a build annotation.
  30. AWS SecretsManager to bazelrc file
    Take a SecretsManager path and convert the content into a .bazelrc file.
  31. AWS ECR Tag plugin
    Tag docker images in AWS ECR.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Migration Services
  9. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025