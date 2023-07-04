- Resources
- /
- Plugins
- /
- Category
Plugins
Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins
Displaying 22 of 223 plugins
- PluginDescription
- ECS DeployDeploy to ECS.
- Cloud Foundry DeployDeploys your application to Cloud Foundry.
- Lambda DeployerDeploy Lambda Code.
- Heroku Container DeployDeploys prebuilt container images to Heroku.
- Cloud Functions Buildkite PluginThis buildkite plugin can be used to deploy code to Cloud Functions.
- Harness Deploy Buildkite PluginKicks off a Harness pipeline from buildkite.
- BuildtoolsRuns your build with buildtools.
- CapistranoDeploys code via Capistrano.
- Octopus Deploy Push Build InformationBuildkite Plugin to push build information to Octopus Deploy.
- Tag ReleaseTag commits with release tag when deploying.
- CalibreEasily create Calibre site snapshots from deploy pipelines.
- Rollbar DeployReports deployments to Rollbar.
- Octopus Deploy Create ReleaseBuildkite Plugin to create a release in Octopus Deploy.
- Octopus Deploy Run RunbookBuildkite Plugin to run a runbook in Octopus Deploy.
- Terragrunt Workspace DeployHelps with terragrunt workspace deployments.
- Outpost NotifyRegister deployment to your Outpost.
- Pipeline DeploymentAnnotates the build with a file count.
- ECS Pipeline DeploymentUpdates a ECS service.
- RollbackRollback the last successfull release.
- Docker ManifestCreates a Docker manifest image, given a target image name and a set of source image names.
- helm-tar-updateBuildkite plugin to automatically fetch helm tarballs.
- Sentry ReleaseCreate a Sentry release from a Buildkite pipeline.
