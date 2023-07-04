  1. Resources
  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. CI Toolkit
    A library of commonly used commands for your CI builds.
  3. Metahook
    Run commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis.
  4. Git Diff Conditional
    Conditionally run steps based on git diff files.
  5. Library Example
    An example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs.
  6. Metadata Env
    Read metadata values and place into environment.
  7. Stop The Line
    A Buildkite plugin that stops the build if metadata is set to a given value.
  8. hooks
    Run scripts as hooks.
  9. Post
    Runs build steps after success or failures of other jobs.
  10. Annotate From file
    Annotates the build with the contents of a file.
  11. Pre Hook
    Run commands as a pre-hook.
  12. Download
    Downloads URLs to a local directory.
  13. Expandable
    Expand properties with values.
  14. Bail early
    If any jobs or triggered builds fail, cancel the parent build immediately.
  15. No Command
    Overwrites the command hook so that it can be skipped.
  16. Test BuildKite Plugins
    Automatically run plugin tests (using bats).
  17. Command Runner
    A plugin to run a specified command at any of the checkout steps.
  18. Step Templates
    Allows steps to be injected into the pipeline based on a common template.
  19. Taskkill
    Run sysinternals handle.exe to terminate processes that have files open.
  20. File Counter
    Annotates the build with a file count.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

