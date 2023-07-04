- Resources
Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins
Displaying 19 of 223 plugins
- CI ToolkitA library of commonly used commands for your CI builds.
- MetahookRun commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis.High use
- Git Diff ConditionalConditionally run steps based on git diff files.
- Library ExampleAn example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs.
- Metadata EnvRead metadata values and place into environment.
- Stop The LineA Buildkite plugin that stops the build if metadata is set to a given value.
- hooksRun scripts as hooks.
- PostRuns build steps after success or failures of other jobs.
- Annotate From fileAnnotates the build with the contents of a file.
- Pre HookRun commands as a pre-hook.
- DownloadDownloads URLs to a local directory.
- ExpandableExpand properties with values.
- Bail earlyIf any jobs or triggered builds fail, cancel the parent build immediately.
- No CommandOverwrites the command hook so that it can be skipped.
- Test BuildKite PluginsAutomatically run plugin tests (using bats).
- Command RunnerA plugin to run a specified command at any of the checkout steps.
- Step TemplatesAllows steps to be injected into the pipeline based on a common template.
- TaskkillRun sysinternals handle.exe to terminate processes that have files open.
- File CounterAnnotates the build with a file count.
The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.
