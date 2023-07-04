  1. Resources
Plugins

Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins

  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Monorepo Diff
    Trigger pipelines on changes in watched folders.
  3. Docker Compose
    Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.
  4. Docker
    Runs your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.
  5. Cache
    Persist cache in between build steps.
  6. Artifacts
    Upload and download artifacts.
  7. Junit Annotate
    Annotates your build using JUnit XML reports.
  8. ECR
    Login to ECR in your build steps.
  9. Vault Secrets
    Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.
  10. ECS Deploy
    Deploy to ECS.
  11. OIDC Assume AWS Role
    Assume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.
  12. Docker Login
    Login to Docker registries in your build steps.
  13. Detect Clowns
    Detects clown emojis in your codebase.
  14. Shellcheck
    Run shellcheck over your shell scripts.
  15. Test Collector
    Uploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Engine.
  16. Golang Build
    Building golang binaries against different versions of golang.
  17. Aviator Test Uploader
    Uploads your JUnit files to Aviator.
  18. Plugin Linter
    A plugin to lint your Buildkite plugins.
  19. Library Example
    An example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs.
  20. Git Clean
    Overrides the git clean flags for a job.
  21. Golang
    Run a command in a specific golang docker container.
  22. GOPATH Checkout
    Checkout your code into the correct GOPATH, for running Go commands directly on an agent machine.
  23. Sparse checkout
    Plugin to run sparse checkout only on selected folders.
  24. Wiz Security Scanner
    Integrates wiz security scanning for infrastructure-as-code and docker images.
  25. gcp-workload-identity-federation
    Grant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation.
  26. Gitlab Status
    Reports the build status back to gitlab.
  27. Cluster Secrets
    A Buildkite plugin to fetch secrets from Buildkite secrets.
  28. Lacework
    Secure your cloud from build to run and respond effectively with risk and threat insights.
  29. Publish to Packages
    Publish packages to Buildkite Packages.
  30. PR Commenter
    A Buildkite plugin which will comment on pull requests.
  31. Buildkite Plugin
    Exceptional functionality.
  32. Calibre
    Easily create Calibre site snapshots from deploy pipelines.
  33. Test BuildKite Plugins
    Automatically run plugin tests (using bats).
  34. Generate Provenance Attestation
    Generates a SLSA Provenance attestation that satisfied SLSA Build Level 1.
  35. Bazel BEP Annotate
    Creates Buildkite annotations from Bazel Event Protocol output.
  36. Custom-checkout-buildkite-plugin
    A refined plugin for handling repository checkouts in Buildkite.
  37. Teams Notification
    A Buildkite plugin for sending incoming webhook notifications setup on specific MS Teams channels.
  38. IPA to S3 Buildkite Plugin
    A plugin that generates a QR code and posts it as a build annotation.
  39. AWS SecretsManager to bazelrc file
    Take a SecretsManager path and convert the content into a .bazelrc file.
  40. rubygems-oidc
    Exchange a Buildkite OIDC token with rubygems.org via an OIDC API Key Role, to securely push Rubygems from your Buildkite pipelines.
  41. Annotate Git Diff
    Shows git diff between current commit and target branch as a build annotation.
  42. Git SSH Checkout Buildkite Plugin
    A plugin to replace the default checkout functionality with arbitrary SSH based checkout.

