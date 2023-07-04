- Resources
- Monorepo DiffTrigger pipelines on changes in watched folders.High useEnterprise
- Docker ComposeRun any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.High useEnterprise
- DockerRuns your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.High useEnterprise
- CachePersist cache in between build steps.High useEnterprise
- ArtifactsUpload and download artifacts.High useEnterprise
- Junit AnnotateAnnotates your build using JUnit XML reports.High useEnterprise
- ECRLogin to ECR in your build steps.High useEnterprise
- Vault SecretsExpose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.
- ECS DeployDeploy to ECS.
- OIDC Assume AWS RoleAssume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.
- Docker LoginLogin to Docker registries in your build steps.High useEnterprise
- Detect ClownsDetects clown emojis in your codebase.
- ShellcheckRun shellcheck over your shell scripts.High useEnterprise
- Test CollectorUploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Engine.High useEnterprise
- Golang BuildBuilding golang binaries against different versions of golang.
- Aviator Test UploaderUploads your JUnit files to Aviator.
- Plugin LinterA plugin to lint your Buildkite plugins.High useEnterprise
- Library ExampleAn example plugin for adding your own library of commands to expose to build jobs.
- Git CleanOverrides the git clean flags for a job.
- GolangRun a command in a specific golang docker container.
- GOPATH CheckoutCheckout your code into the correct GOPATH, for running Go commands directly on an agent machine.
- Sparse checkoutPlugin to run sparse checkout only on selected folders.
- Wiz Security ScannerIntegrates wiz security scanning for infrastructure-as-code and docker images.
- gcp-workload-identity-federationGrant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation.
- Gitlab StatusReports the build status back to gitlab.
- Cluster SecretsA Buildkite plugin to fetch secrets from Buildkite secrets.
- LaceworkSecure your cloud from build to run and respond effectively with risk and threat insights.
- Publish to PackagesPublish packages to Buildkite Packages.
- PR CommenterA Buildkite plugin which will comment on pull requests.
- Buildkite PluginExceptional functionality.
- CalibreEasily create Calibre site snapshots from deploy pipelines.
- Test BuildKite PluginsAutomatically run plugin tests (using bats).
- Generate Provenance AttestationGenerates a SLSA Provenance attestation that satisfied SLSA Build Level 1.
- Bazel BEP AnnotateCreates Buildkite annotations from Bazel Event Protocol output.
- Custom-checkout-buildkite-pluginA refined plugin for handling repository checkouts in Buildkite.
- Teams NotificationA Buildkite plugin for sending incoming webhook notifications setup on specific MS Teams channels.
- IPA to S3 Buildkite PluginA plugin that generates a QR code and posts it as a build annotation.
- AWS SecretsManager to bazelrc fileTake a SecretsManager path and convert the content into a .bazelrc file.
- rubygems-oidcExchange a Buildkite OIDC token with rubygems.org via an OIDC API Key Role, to securely push Rubygems from your Buildkite pipelines.
- Annotate Git DiffShows git diff between current commit and target branch as a build annotation.
- Git SSH Checkout Buildkite PluginA plugin to replace the default checkout functionality with arbitrary SSH based checkout.
