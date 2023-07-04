- Resources
Displaying 23 of 223 plugins
- PluginDescription
- AWS Secrets ManagerRead secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.High useEnterprise
- Vault SecretsExpose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.
- OIDC Assume AWS RoleAssume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.
- Smooth SecretsPlugin to manage your secrets.
- AWS Assume RoleAssumes an IAM Role before running the build command.High useEnterprise
- GCP Secret ManagerRead secrets from Google Cloud Secret Manager.
- 1PasswordRead secrets from 1Password.
- Vault Key/ValueExport secrets from Hashicorp Vault (Key/Value Secret Engine) as environment variables.
- AWS SSM SecretsExpose secrets to your build steps that are stored in AWS SSM parameter store.
- gcp-workload-identity-federationGrant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation.
- Assume IdentityChanges an existing builds assigned user.
- doppler-secretsSets secrets from Doppler as environment variables.
- Cluster SecretsA Buildkite plugin to fetch secrets from Buildkite secrets.
- SummonLoad secrets using Summon from AWS S3, SSM Parameter Store, and elsewhere.
- aws-ssmInject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step.High use
- SSM SSH AgentFetch SSH private keys from AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store and load them into a one-shot SSH Agent.
- Vault AWS CredentialsGenerate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.
- Vault OIDC AuthAuthenticate to Vault with OIDC tokens.
- Vault-SecretsVault plugin to expose secrets as environment variables in BK pipelines.
- AWS Environment PluginSets Defaults for AWS, allows git check from Secrets Manager.
- AWS Unassume RoleUnset IAM role environment variables after running command.
- VaultAdds vault secrets to the ENV.
- AWS SecretsManager to bazelrc fileTake a SecretsManager path and convert the content into a .bazelrc file.
The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.
