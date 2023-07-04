  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. Category

Plugins

Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins

  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. AWS Secrets Manager
    Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.
  3. Vault Secrets
    Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.
  4. OIDC Assume AWS Role
    Assume an AWS IAM role using a Buildkite OIDC token.
  5. Smooth Secrets
    Plugin to manage your secrets.
  6. AWS Assume Role
    Assumes an IAM Role before running the build command.
  7. GCP Secret Manager
    Read secrets from Google Cloud Secret Manager.
  8. 1Password
    Read secrets from 1Password.
  9. Vault Key/Value
    Export secrets from Hashicorp Vault (Key/Value Secret Engine) as environment variables.
  10. AWS SSM Secrets
    Expose secrets to your build steps that are stored in AWS SSM parameter store.
  11. gcp-workload-identity-federation
    Grant pipelines access to Google Cloud resources using Workload Identity Federation.
  12. Assume Identity
    Changes an existing builds assigned user.
  13. doppler-secrets
    Sets secrets from Doppler as environment variables.
  14. Cluster Secrets
    A Buildkite plugin to fetch secrets from Buildkite secrets.
  15. Summon
    Load secrets using Summon from AWS S3, SSM Parameter Store, and elsewhere.
  16. aws-ssm
    Inject SSM Parameters as environment variables into your build step.
  17. SSM SSH Agent
    Fetch SSH private keys from AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store and load them into a one-shot SSH Agent.
  18. Vault AWS Credentials
    Generate temporary AWS IAM credentials from Hashicorp Vault AWS secrets backend.
  19. Vault OIDC Auth
    Authenticate to Vault with OIDC tokens.
  20. Vault-Secrets
    Vault plugin to expose secrets as environment variables in BK pipelines.
  21. AWS Environment Plugin
    Sets Defaults for AWS, allows git check from Secrets Manager.
  22. AWS Unassume Role
    Unset IAM role environment variables after running command.
  23. Vault
    Adds vault secrets to the ENV.
  24. AWS SecretsManager to bazelrc file
    Take a SecretsManager path and convert the content into a .bazelrc file.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Migration Services
  9. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025