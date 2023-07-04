  1. Resources
Plugins

Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins

  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Docker Compose
    Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.
  3. Docker
    Runs your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.
  4. Docker ECR Cache
    Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.
  5. ECR
    Login to ECR in your build steps.
  6. Docker Login
    Login to Docker registries in your build steps.
  7. Docker ECR Publish
    Build, tag, and push Docker images to Amazon ECR.
  8. Create ECR
    Create and manage an Amazon ECR repository.
  9. Terraform-OPA
    Runs Open Policy Agent against Terraform plans.
  10. Docker Service
    Run docker containers that can be used by your build steps as services.
  11. Terraform
    Runs Terraform in your pipeline.
  12. Codecov
    Runs the codecov bash reporter over your code.
  13. Docker Metadata
    Adds docker metadata to the environment.
  14. kanikoctl
    Build images using kaniko over a socket.
  15. Docker Build
    Builds a container image.
  16. Buildtools
    Runs your build with buildtools.
  17. Docker Size Annotation
    Annotates the build with a docker image size.
  18. Docker Cache
    :whale: :bank: Cache/Restore the contents of docker volumes.
  19. DynamoDB Image Publisher
    Creates multi-arch DynamoDB images with the specified schema and deploys them to ECR.
  20. Docker Metadata
    Adds docker metadata to the environment in an easy and customizable manner.
  21. Setup Crane
    Install crane for use in Buildkite builds.
  22. Azure ACR Login
    Login to Azure Container Registry (ACR) using `az acr login`.
  23. Extract
    Extracts the filesystem from a Docker image.
  24. podman
    Runs your build steps in podman containers.
  25. AWS ECR Tag plugin
    Tag docker images in AWS ECR.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

