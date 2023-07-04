- Resources
Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins
- Docker ComposeRun any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.High useEnterprise
- DockerRuns your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.High useEnterprise
- Docker ECR CacheCache Docker images in Amazon ECR.High use
- ECRLogin to ECR in your build steps.High useEnterprise
- Docker LoginLogin to Docker registries in your build steps.High useEnterprise
- Docker ECR PublishBuild, tag, and push Docker images to Amazon ECR.
- Create ECRCreate and manage an Amazon ECR repository.
- Terraform-OPARuns Open Policy Agent against Terraform plans.
- Docker ServiceRun docker containers that can be used by your build steps as services.
- TerraformRuns Terraform in your pipeline.
- CodecovRuns the codecov bash reporter over your code.
- Docker MetadataAdds docker metadata to the environment.
- kanikoctlBuild images using kaniko over a socket.
- Docker BuildBuilds a container image.
- BuildtoolsRuns your build with buildtools.
- Docker Size AnnotationAnnotates the build with a docker image size.
- Docker Cache:whale: :bank: Cache/Restore the contents of docker volumes.
- DynamoDB Image PublisherCreates multi-arch DynamoDB images with the specified schema and deploys them to ECR.
- Docker MetadataAdds docker metadata to the environment in an easy and customizable manner.
- Setup CraneInstall crane for use in Buildkite builds.
- Azure ACR LoginLogin to Azure Container Registry (ACR) using `az acr login`.
- ExtractExtracts the filesystem from a Docker image.
- podmanRuns your build steps in podman containers.
- AWS ECR Tag pluginTag docker images in AWS ECR.
The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.
