Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins
- GitHub Merged Pull RequestChecks out the GitHub PR merge ref rather than the branch HEAD.
- Git CommitA Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.
- Github Pull RequestA Buildkite plugin that opens Github pull requests.
- PerforceChecks out a perforce repository instead of git.
- Skip cloneSkips git clone before running command.Enterprise
- Git CleanOverrides the git clean flags for a job.
- Github FetchFetches a branch from a github repository.
- Git TagA Buildkite plugin to tag the current git repository with a specific value.
- github-pr-labelsRetrieve the labels attached to a PR build and expose them via env vars or meta-data.
- Sparse checkoutPlugin to run sparse checkout only on selected folders.
- Git shallow cloneSets git-clone and git-fetch flags to perform a shallow clone.
- SSHExecute commands on remote servers.
- Github App AuthAdds a Git credential helper that authorizes a pipeline to access its Github using HTTPS and a time-limited token. The helper agent (separate) is accessed via HTTP, using the Buildkite Agent OIDC token as its authorization. .
- Gitlab StatusReports the build status back to gitlab.
- Change DirectoryChanges the working directory before running command.
- Sparse CheckoutSparse Checkout of a Github repository.
- External BuildkiteDownload Buildkite configuration files from an external repository.
- Skip CheckoutSkips checkout for a step.High useEnterprise
- Checkout GitHub merge shaCheckout GitHub merge sha before running command, only active in GitHub Pull Request builds.
- Graphite CIOptimize CI on stacked branches.
- Custom-checkout-buildkite-pluginA refined plugin for handling repository checkouts in Buildkite.
- Github Hub CLIStep up Hub on Buildkite.
- Smooth CheckoutAll the things you need during a Buildkite checkout.High use
- Merge CommitIf the build is a pull request, check out the merge commit.
- Git flagsSets git-clone and git-fetch flags.
- Pull Request protectorBlocks 3rd-party pull requests based on user and files changed.
- Git Cherry PickA Buildkite plugin to commit and push the results of a command to a git repository.
- PlasticSCMChecks out a PlasticSCM repository instead of a git repository.
- SSH KeyscanUse ssh-keyscan to prime a known_hosts file.
- Annotate Git DiffShows git diff between current commit and target branch as a build annotation.
- Git SSH Checkout Buildkite PluginA plugin to replace the default checkout functionality with arbitrary SSH based checkout.
The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.
