Buildkite vs GitHub Actions

Setup and first build Connect a repo, define pipeline steps, point agents at it, or use hosted compute. Setup is deliberate; the design is the product. Commit a YAML file. No infrastructure decisions to make.

Compute and execution Your infrastructure, Buildkite’s hosted compute, or both. Support Linux, macOS (M4), Windows, GPU and ARM. Change the compute model without rewriting pipelines. GitHub-hosted and self-hosted runners. Native to GitHub, nothing to stand up.

Scale and concurrency Self-hosted agents you provision. Free: 10 concurrent jobs

Pro: up to 250 concurrent agents, 10 included, $3.50/agent/month after

Hosted Linux vCPU concurrency 20 on Free and 256 on Pro; M4 Mac to 48 vCPU on Pro (pricing) Concurrent jobs capped by plan Free: 20

Pro: 40

Team: 60

Enterprise: 500 macOS capped at 5 concurrent below Enterprise, 50 on Enterprise (limits).

Orchestration and dynamic pipelines Pipeline steps generated at runtime in Go, Python or Bash, so the build adapts to the commit. Included in every plan. YAML matrix builds and reusable workflows. Static config, written ahead of time, not generated.

Test intelligence Test splitting by timing, flaky detection and ownership mapped to teams on every plan. Free: 250k executions/month, 24 hours history window

Pro: 1M on Pro, then $15 per additional million, 7 days window

Enterprise: 28 days window

Auto-quarantine on Pro and Enterprise plans (pricing) No native splitting, flaky detection or quarantine. Integrate with Knapsack or Currents.

Artifacts and registries Artifact storage and transfer of 50GB and 250GB/month on Free, 250GB and 2.5TB on Pro. Package and container registries in the same platform — 1GB/month on Free, 20GB on Pro (pricing). GitHub Packages, native to the repo, no new investment. Artifact and cache storage billed.

Governance and security SOC 2 Type II on every plan. SSO and signed pipelines from Pro; SCIM, custom SAML, audit log exports and private log storage on Enterprise. SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, FedRAMP Tailored (Low). SSO and SCIM on Enterprise. Marketplace actions run as third-party code in your pipeline - pin to commit SHAs.

Ecosystem and supply chain A small plugin set you pin, running on agents you control. The largest marketplace, and it covers almost everything.

Reliability and ownership Choose the infrastructure agents run on and we'll handle the control plane. They're open source and built to go anywhere. 99.95% platform uptime commitment for Enterprise.

View SLA → GitHub schedules, reports and stores every job, hosted or self-hosted. Per-component status published publicly.