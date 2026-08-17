Buildkite vs Depot

What it is A CI platform: orchestration, test intelligence, registries and governance in one system. Build acceleration — container builds, cache and registry — plus a CI engine and hosted GitHub Actions runners.

Where it runs Agents on your infrastructure, on-prem or any cloud, or Buildkite-hosted. The agent connects outbound-only, so source and secrets stay in your environment. Depot's cloud by default, in US and EU regions, on builders never shared across organisations. Depot Managed puts the data plane in a single-tenant sub-account inside your own AWS organization, on the Business plan; AWS today, with GCP described as under consideration.

Architectures and OS Linux, macOS, Windows, Arm and GPU, on your own hardware or hosted compute. Depot CI runs x86_64 sandboxes, 2–64 vCPU, Ubuntu 24.04 by default. Their docs put it plainly: “Depot CI doesn't provide sandboxes for Arm, macOS, or Windows.” Those targets are served by their separate GitHub Actions runners product.

Build speed Speed from orchestration: build only what changed, and fan out as wide as your infrastructure allows. Purpose-built for this — “up to 40x faster” by their own measure, emulation-free Intel and Arm, and an NVMe layer cache of 50GB by default, expandable to 500GB.

Caching and build environment Persistent agents: the working directory stays warm and the git mirror is local, so checkouts don’t start from zero. Cache and git mirror volumes on hosted compute from Pro. On your own agents, caching beyond that is yours to design. Depot Cache is one remote cache used from CI and local machines on every plan, covering Bazel, Gradle, Go, Turborepo, sccache, Pants and Maven. A real strength — and it works from Buildkite.

Pipeline model Steps generated at runtime in Go, Python or bash, so the build adapts to the commit. GitHub Actions YAML, migrated into .depot/workflows/ . Depot calls it “the first frontend to the engine, not the only one”, and documents the compatibility boundaries.

Test intelligence Splitting by timing, flaky detection, test state management with auto-quarantine, and ownership mapped to teams via a TESTOWNERS file. JUnit ingestion, org-wide analytics, timing-based splitting and a “possibly flaky” signal, with 1,000,000 passing test results included on every plan.

Artifacts and registries Registries across 13 package ecosystems — npm, Maven, Gradle, PyPI, NuGet, RubyGems, deb, RPM, Alpine, Helm, Terraform, Hugging Face models, OCI images and generic files. Depot Registry is an OCI registry for container images and OCI artifacts such as Helm charts and models.