Pricing

Everything you need for best-in-class software delivery

30-day free trial

Pro

$ 30 USD, per active user / month

Get started with the software delivery platform used by the world’s top engineering teams

Get started

No credit card required

Pipelines

US$2.50 per concurrent agent / month

Test Engine

US$0.10 per managed test / month

Package Registries

US$1.25 per GB of storage and bandwidth (combined) / month

Cost per GB discounted with increasing volume

Mobile Delivery Cloud

Billed at same rate as hosted agents

Included:

Team permissions
SSO
Priority email support

Enterprise

Custom

Build the perfect plan for your business

Contact us

Flexible billing & payment options available

Pipelines

Volume discounts available

Test Engine

Volume discounts available

Package Registries

Volume discounts available

Mobile Delivery Cloud

Volume discounts available

Everything in Pro plan, plus:

Advanced governance & control
Custom SCIM, SAML, ADFS
User & API activity audit logs
Build exports
Add-on: Premium support with SLA

Plan comparison

Pro

$ 30 USD, per active user / month

Get started

Pipelines

Concurrent agents

US$2.50 per concurrent agent / month

The maximum number of Buildkite agents connected simultaneously.

Waterfall view

See a timeline of your build in a Gantt chart, broken down by job with metrics like duration and dispatch time.

Pause queues

Get more control over when queues dispatch jobs to agents—for example, pausing dispatch for an incident or infrastructure upgrade.

Job retries report

Analyze job retries to understand flakiness and instability across your pipelines.

GitHub Enterprise support

Connect to an on-premise GitHub Enterprise instance.

Bitbucket Server support

Connect to an on-premise Bitbucket Server instance.

Test Engine

Managed tests

US$0.10 per managed test / month

Number of unique tests being tracked and analysed in Test Engine.

Real-time flaky test identification

Test suite insights

Test ownership

Auto assignment

Team reporting

Package Registries

Storage & bandwidth

US$1.25 per GB / month

Cost per GB discounted with increasing volume

Amount of storage and bandwidth being managed by Package Registries.

Registries

Private registries

Remote dependency mirroring

Arbitrary files

Large packages

Mobile Delivery Cloud

Solution templates (Coming soon)

Pre-installed mobile developer tools

Fastlane integration

Cross-invocation caching

Team management

Team permissions

Manage permissions across multiple teams.

Security & audit

Signed pipelines

Prevent unauthorized pipeline modifications by signing step definitions and verifying signatures before running jobs.

Single sign on

Connect an SSO provider to simplify and protect access to your organization’s data.

Support & billing

Priority email support

Priority status for all email support requests.

Enterprise

Custom Build your perfect plan

Contact us

Pipelines

Concurrent agents

Volume discounts available

The maximum number of Buildkite agents connected simultaneously.

Waterfall view

See a timeline of your build in a Gantt chart, broken down by job with metrics like duration and dispatch time.

Pause queues

Get more control over when queues dispatch jobs to agents—for example, pausing dispatch for an incident or infrastructure upgrade.

Job retries report

Analyze job retries to understand flakiness and instability across your pipelines.

GitHub Enterprise support

Connect to an on-premise GitHub Enterprise instance.

Bitbucket Server support

Connect to an on-premise Bitbucket Server instance.

Historical build exports

Automatically export historical builds that are older than a year into your own S3 or GCS bucket in JSON format.

Pipeline templates

Define standard pipeline step configurations to use across your organization.

Test Engine

Managed tests

Volume discounts available

Number of unique tests being tracked and analysed in Test Engine.

Real-time flaky test identification

Test suite insights

Test ownership

Auto assignment

Team reporting

Test state management

Auto-quarantine

Data warehouse export (Coming soon)

Package Registries

Storage & bandwidth

Volume discounts available

Amount of storage and bandwidth being managed by Package Registries.

Registries

Private registries

Remote dependency mirroring

Arbitrary files

Large packages

Branded endpoints

Virtual registries

Software provenance

License checks

Threat scanning

Mobile Delivery Cloud

Solution templates (Coming soon)

Pre-installed mobile developer tools

Fastlane integration

Cross-invocation caching

Custom image support

Git mirror caching

Dependency caching

Team management

Team permissions

Manage permissions across multiple teams.

Member permissions

Manage default member permissions, such as disabling pipeline creation.

System banners

Communicate important messages and alerts to your entire organization, as you need.

Security & audit

Signed pipelines

Prevent unauthorized pipeline modifications by signing step definitions and verifying signatures before running jobs.

Single sign on

Connect an SSO provider to simplify and protect access to your organization’s data.

SCIM, custom SAML & ADFS

SCIM support for automatic user management, and advanced SSO providers.

Private log storage

Store your job logs in a private S3 bucket.

Audit logging

Track all activity within your organization.

API access audit

Inspect your users’ API tokens, and see how those tokens are being used.

User activity audit

See all recent activities of the users within your organization.

API token expiry policies

Prevent potential security risks created by unused API tokens.

Session IP address pinning

Prompt your users to re-authorize when their origin changes.

Support & billing

Priority email support

Priority status for all email support requests.

Invoice payment

Pay annually or via invoice.

Consolidated billing

Consolidated billing & invoicing across multiple accounts.

Compute options

Self-host, or take advantage of Buildkite's managed CI/CD solution with hosted Mac or Linux agents. Pricing below.

Open Source

Buildkite is free for open source projects. Sign up for our Pro plan, and contact us to discuss usage and inclusions.

Non-profits & charities

We offer heavy discounts for non-profit and charity organizations using Buildkite. Contact us to see how we can help you.

Buildkite Hosted Agents

Choose the Buildkite platform plan that works best for you, and then pay-as-you-go for a fully managed CI/CD environment.

Each new signup gets a free two-week trial to test hosted agents before paying.

Mac Hosted Agents

Machine size Price
Small
4 vCPU, 7GB RAM
$0.103 USD
per minute
Medium
6 vCPU, 14GB RAM
$0.171 USD
per minute
Large
12 vCPU, 28GB RAM
$0.303 USD
per minute

Linux Hosted Agents

Machine size Price
Small
2 vCPU, 4GB RAM
$0.013 USD
per minute
Medium
4 vCPU, 16GB RAM
$0.026 USD
per minute
Large
8 vCPU, 32GB RAM
$0.052 USD
per minute

Enterprise Premium Support

Prioritize your support needs

Our enterprise plan options are available for companies that require the highest level of features and support.

Learn more
  1. 24/7 emergency pager
  2. Support SLA
  3. Professional services
  4. Training
  5. Live chat support
  6. Technical account manager
  7. 99.95% uptime SLA
  8. Priority support

Frequently asked questions

Got a question that’s not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.

A build agent runs on your infrastructure or on Buildkite-hosted compute, and runs one build job at a time. You can run as many agents as you want, in the same or separate queues, and Buildkite will coordinate the work between them. Agents can be securely and reliably deployed across different networks and environments.

Active users are unique users that access the Buildkite system in any given month. Accessing the system includes logging into Buildkite.com, interacting with the Buildkite API, or triggering a build.

We use a 95th percentile (P95) billing method for agent usage. This approach ensures fair billing by focusing on your typical usage while disregarding occasional spikes.

To accomplish this, we measure your agent usage daily, and at month's end, ignore the top 5%. This provides a more stable and predictable billing experience, and reflects your consistent usage patterns rather than rare peak events.

Buildkite Test Engine uniquely identifies each test by its combination of test suite, scope, and name. These “managed tests” are used to power Test Engine’s analytics, as well as to provide a stable basis for billing purposes.

We use a 90th percentile (P90) billing method for managed tests. This approach encourages continuous improvement of your testing practices while maintaining predictable costs.

To accomplish this, Buildkite measures usage by calculating the number of managed tests that have executed (run) at least once each day, and at month's end, disregard the top 10%. By disregarding the highest usage days, you can freely add new tests, experiment with different testing strategies, or temporarily increase test coverage without worrying about billing spikes.

For Package Registries, cost per GB for storage and bandwidth decreases with increasing usage volume.

50GB of storage and bandwidth (combined) per month is always included with Buildkite platform access. Then, additional usage is billed at:

  • Tier 1: 1,000GB @ US$1.25 per GB
  • Tier 2: 2,500GB @ US$1.00 per GB
  • Tier 3: 5,000GB @ US$0.75 per GB
  • Tier 4: 20,000GB @ US$0.50 per GB
  • Tier 5: 50,000GB @ US$0.25 per GB

Additional volume-based discounts are available to Enterprise customers. Contact us to learn more.

Buildkite Pipelines includes free storage for small, short-lived artifacts—up to 5GB per artifact, retained for six months. Buildkite Package Registries is a paid solution for longer-lived artifacts with more advanced features to support greater scaling, security, and distribution needs.

When you sign up, you start on a 30-day trial of the Pro plan. After 30 days, you’ll need to provide a credit card or contact us to continue to access the Buildkite platform.

There are no limits when using self-hosted agents and the Buildkite SaaS platform. Buildkite handles upwards of 100,000 concurrent agents from some customers.

Buildkite hosted compute has a default reserved concurrency limit of 100 on Linux machines, and 10 on Mac machines. Contact us for custom limits.

If you’d like to discuss transitioning to the new pricing plans, or have any questions at all, please email support@buildkite.com or talk to your Enterprise Customer Success Manager.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service