$ 30 USD, per active user / month
Get started with the software delivery platform used by the world’s top engineering teams
No credit card required
Pipelines
US$2.50 per concurrent agent / month
Test Engine
US$0.10 per managed test / month
Package Registries
US$1.25 per GB of storage and bandwidth (combined) / month
Cost per GB discounted with increasing volume
Mobile Delivery Cloud
Billed at same rate as hosted agents
Custom
Build the perfect plan for your business
Flexible billing & payment options available
Pipelines
Volume discounts available
Test Engine
Volume discounts available
Package Registries
Volume discounts available
Mobile Delivery Cloud
Volume discounts available
Volume discounts available
The maximum number of Buildkite agents connected simultaneously.
See a timeline of your build in a Gantt chart, broken down by job with metrics like duration and dispatch time.
Get more control over when queues dispatch jobs to agents—for example, pausing dispatch for an incident or infrastructure upgrade.
Analyze job retries to understand flakiness and instability across your pipelines.
Connect to an on-premise GitHub Enterprise instance.
Connect to an on-premise Bitbucket Server instance.
Automatically export historical builds that are older than a year into your own S3 or GCS bucket in JSON format.
Define standard pipeline step configurations to use across your organization.
Volume discounts available
Number of unique tests being tracked and analysed in Test Engine.
Cost per GB discounted with increasing volume
Volume discounts available
Amount of storage and bandwidth being managed by Package Registries.
Manage permissions across multiple teams.
Manage default member permissions, such as disabling pipeline creation.
Communicate important messages and alerts to your entire organization, as you need.
Prevent unauthorized pipeline modifications by signing step definitions and verifying signatures before running jobs.
Connect an SSO provider to simplify and protect access to your organization’s data.
SCIM support for automatic user management, and advanced SSO providers.
Store your job logs in a private S3 bucket.
Track all activity within your organization.
Inspect your users’ API tokens, and see how those tokens are being used.
See all recent activities of the users within your organization.
Prevent potential security risks created by unused API tokens.
Prompt your users to re-authorize when their origin changes.
Priority status for all email support requests.
Pay annually or via invoice.
Consolidated billing & invoicing across multiple accounts.
Choose the Buildkite platform plan that works best for you, and then pay-as-you-go for a fully managed CI/CD environment.
Each new signup gets a free two-week trial to test hosted agents before paying.
Got a question that’s not on our list? Want a demo? Just want to chat? Get in touch.
A build agent runs on your infrastructure or on Buildkite-hosted compute, and runs one build job at a time. You can run as many agents as you want, in the same or separate queues, and Buildkite will coordinate the work between them. Agents can be securely and reliably deployed across different networks and environments.
Active users are unique users that access the Buildkite system in any given month. Accessing the system includes logging into Buildkite.com, interacting with the Buildkite API, or triggering a build.
We use a 95th percentile (P95) billing method for agent usage. This approach ensures fair billing by focusing on your typical usage while disregarding occasional spikes.
To accomplish this, we measure your agent usage daily, and at month's end, ignore the top 5%. This provides a more stable and predictable billing experience, and reflects your consistent usage patterns rather than rare peak events.
Buildkite Test Engine uniquely identifies each test by its combination of test suite, scope, and name. These “managed tests” are used to power Test Engine’s analytics, as well as to provide a stable basis for billing purposes.
We use a 90th percentile (P90) billing method for managed tests. This approach encourages continuous improvement of your testing practices while maintaining predictable costs.
To accomplish this, Buildkite measures usage by calculating the number of managed tests that have executed (run) at least once each day, and at month's end, disregard the top 10%. By disregarding the highest usage days, you can freely add new tests, experiment with different testing strategies, or temporarily increase test coverage without worrying about billing spikes.
For Package Registries, cost per GB for storage and bandwidth decreases with increasing usage volume.
50GB of storage and bandwidth (combined) per month is always included with Buildkite platform access. Then, additional usage is billed at:
Additional volume-based discounts are available to Enterprise customers. Contact us to learn more.
Buildkite Pipelines includes free storage for small, short-lived artifacts—up to 5GB per artifact, retained for six months. Buildkite Package Registries is a paid solution for longer-lived artifacts with more advanced features to support greater scaling, security, and distribution needs.
When you sign up, you start on a 30-day trial of the Pro plan. After 30 days, you’ll need to provide a credit card or contact us to continue to access the Buildkite platform.
There are no limits when using self-hosted agents and the Buildkite SaaS platform. Buildkite handles upwards of 100,000 concurrent agents from some customers.
Buildkite hosted compute has a default reserved concurrency limit of 100 on Linux machines, and 10 on Mac machines. Contact us for custom limits.
If you’d like to discuss transitioning to the new pricing plans, or have any questions at all, please email support@buildkite.com or talk to your Enterprise Customer Success Manager.
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.